WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,286,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234,158 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.68% of WEC Energy Group worth $532,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.2 %

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.26. 27,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

