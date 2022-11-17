Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,562 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the quarter. OGE Energy makes up about 2.2% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of OGE stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $38.23. 26,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,194. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

