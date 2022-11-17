Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

LOW traded down $7.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

