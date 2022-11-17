Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 5.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $231,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $508.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $472.25 and its 200 day moving average is $511.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

