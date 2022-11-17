Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,113,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,986,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $1,012,569.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,344.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG traded down $3.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

