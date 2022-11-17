Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Packaging Co. of America accounts for about 1.8% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 560,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,002,000 after acquiring an additional 190,890 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8,553.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 152,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,908,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $129.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $136.79.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

