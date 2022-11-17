Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.7% of Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 160,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,374. The company has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

