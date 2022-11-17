Wealthspan Partners LLC Purchases 742 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,882 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after acquiring an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after buying an additional 1,325,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,917,292,000 after buying an additional 496,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.21.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $2.63 on Thursday, hitting $156.47. 2,189,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The stock has a market cap of $389.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.35 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

