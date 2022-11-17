Wealthspan Partners LLC Purchases 467 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after buying an additional 8,071,255 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VBR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.32. 5,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $184.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

