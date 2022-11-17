Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 892.7% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.75. 7,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

