Wealthspan Partners LLC Buys 77 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,731,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $337.09. 11,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,369. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.56.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.