Wealthspan Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after buying an additional 56,558 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $335.16. 125,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,936,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.