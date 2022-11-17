Wealthspan Partners LLC Acquires 4,661 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.5% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.40. 197,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,378. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

