Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 6,212 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,882,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after acquiring an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,564,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,937,000 after acquiring an additional 71,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $250.39 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $289.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.80.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

