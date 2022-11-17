Wealthsource Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.36.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

