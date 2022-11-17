Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 32,561 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,561 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWZ. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PWZ opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.