Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Insider Activity

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

