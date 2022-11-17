Wealthsource Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
Insider Activity
Intel Stock Performance
Shares of INTC opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.
Intel Company Profile
Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intel (INTC)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.