Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 19,152 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of BSJN stock opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

