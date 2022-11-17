Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $457.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $430.74 and a 200-day moving average of $438.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $529.80.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

