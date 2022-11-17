Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.48.
Wayfair Stock Performance
W opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.