Wayfair (NYSE:W) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.48.

W opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $298.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,126. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 186.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

