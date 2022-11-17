WAX (WAXP) Price Reaches $0.0533 on Top Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for $0.0533 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $121.11 million and approximately $8.84 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Coin Profile

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,079,071 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,270,771,657.4221926 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05670039 USD and is up 8.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $18,270,181.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

