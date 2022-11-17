Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.47

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 120.47 ($1.42) and traded as low as GBX 96.96 ($1.14). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,016,498 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Watkin Jones from GBX 260 ($3.06) to GBX 175 ($2.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Watkin Jones Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of £239.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,118.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 183.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watkin Jones

About Watkin Jones

In related news, insider Richard Simpson bought 14,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £14,988.90 ($17,613.28).

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

