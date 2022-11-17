Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,621,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,343,000 after buying an additional 922,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,931,000 after purchasing an additional 626,534 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $12,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,973,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,332,000 after purchasing an additional 427,868 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $9,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

