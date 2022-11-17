Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.25.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.