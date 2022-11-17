Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WRBY. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.32. 3,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,026. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $59.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,331,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 426,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $6,243,330.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,331,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,177,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 63,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 705.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 814,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after purchasing an additional 713,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 426,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 267,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

