Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.14.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. 62,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $402.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock valued at $130,417,662. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

