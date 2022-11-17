Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.31. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $403.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.
Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares in the company, valued at $203,139,425.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,316,696.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,497,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,139,425.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
