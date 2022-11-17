Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.14.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,716. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. The company has a market capitalization of $402.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 141,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $19,156,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,859,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,389,714,955.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

