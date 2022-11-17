Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $155.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WMT opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.24 and a 200 day moving average of $132.31. Walmart has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

