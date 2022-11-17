Walmart Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2024 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Walmart Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.31. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $403.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14,883.3% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 958,063 shares of company stock worth $130,417,662. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.