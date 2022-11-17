Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.10.

NYSE WBX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. 111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,322. Wallbox has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Wallbox in the third quarter worth $81,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wallbox in the second quarter worth $98,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wallbox in the first quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

