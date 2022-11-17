Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,512 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 362,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

