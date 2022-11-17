Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $306.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,643. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.73. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.58.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $7,465,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,176.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,372 shares of company stock valued at $49,927,046 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

