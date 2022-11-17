Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Proterra worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $86,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $278,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Proterra by 11.1% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Proterra news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

PTRA traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 24,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,928. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.74. Proterra Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

PTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Proterra in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Proterra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

