Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MHI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.4% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 2,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,876. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.82 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

