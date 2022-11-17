Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,924.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 56,248 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,463,010.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,569,924.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,008,172 shares of company stock valued at $30,816,495 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GS traded down $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $377.29. 39,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.60. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GS. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

