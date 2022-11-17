Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $254,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of RYH stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.43. 9,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,304. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $248.94 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.94.

