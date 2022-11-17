Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,889 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,140,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 102.1% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 193,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,719. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

