Wagner Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,866. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

