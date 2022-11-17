Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires 279 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

NYSE DUK traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,718. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

