W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at $526,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 21,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,799,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,954 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 159.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 352,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,253,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $78.27 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.76 and a 52 week high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 168.25%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.