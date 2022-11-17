Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Vox Royalty Stock Performance
Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.50. 7,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,200. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
About Vox Royalty
