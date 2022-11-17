Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial to $28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNO. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,760,489. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 424.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after acquiring an additional 540,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after acquiring an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

