Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Given New $0.75 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.00 to $0.75 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VLTA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Volta in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Volta from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Volta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,172. Volta has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Volta in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Volta by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 781,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Volta by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Volta by 709.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

