Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is AIA Group Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

AIA Group Ltd cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,822 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48,659 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 22.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $127,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $501,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Up 0.0 %

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.00. The stock had a trading volume of 147,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.86. The company has a market cap of $396.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.