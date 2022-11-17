Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 31.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 64.9% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.68. The company had a trading volume of 72,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

