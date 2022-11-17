VirtualMeta Price Hits $0.0267 on Major Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.37 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02668072 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

