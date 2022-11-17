Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 50,173 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,566,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,131,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,468. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $42,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

