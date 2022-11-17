Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Major Shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 50,173 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRGet Rating) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 50,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $1,375,241.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,566,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,131,954.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 7th, Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 132,978 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $3,619,661.16.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,468. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter worth $42,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

