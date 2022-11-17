Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Chardan Capital

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Christopher P. Lowe purchased 18,400 shares of Vincerx Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.0% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 238,733 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 81,505 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 814,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

