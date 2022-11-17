Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $72.96 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

