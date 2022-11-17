Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,462,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,370 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after buying an additional 321,207 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.38. 259,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,587. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

